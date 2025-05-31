Former Steelers QB Brushes Off Revenge Game
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields was caught in the quarterback free agent shuffle this offseason, with his destination ending up being New York, as he will likely lead the New York Jets for the coming season.
Fields led the team for the first six games of the 2024 season, as the Steelers jumped out to a successful start with a 4-2 record. Fields played roughly league average during his time at helm, and was benched for the other starter in Russell Wilson for the remainder of the season.
Now, Fields will be the de-facto starter for the Jets, and will be most likely leading the team when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers to open the 2025 season. Fields has been an early participant in the Jets OTAs, and was asked about any possible storylines about the season's opener
“That’s who we play Week 1. There wasn’t really a thought to that,” Fields said.
After what could only be classified as an up and down season, Fields seems to have moved on with grace. Despite reports that his OTA experience has not begun the best, Fields is still on the younger end when it comes to quarterbacks and is likely to have a decently lengthly career whether as a starter or backup at the highest level.
Fields' deal with the Jets is a two year deal, and Fields is set to make $40 million across the two seasons as the signal caller for the Jets.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!