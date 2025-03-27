New Details Emerge on Steelers' Mason Rudolph Deal
Though Mason Rudolph agreed to return to the Pittsburgh Steelers two weeks ago, the full details of his contract have just recently come to light.
Original reports indicated that the agreement would come out to $8 million over two years with $4.5 million of that amount guaranteed. Over the Cap, however, has specified that it's worth $7.5 million with $3 million guaranteed in actuality, which is fully derived from a prorated signing bonus that's spread out across the 2025 and 2026 campaigns for cap purposes.
Rudolph's base salary for next season is $1.5 million with a $3 million cap hit. Should the Steelers decide to release or trade him with a post-June 1 designation, which is not a likely outcome in the slightest, they'd save $1.5 million while being saddled with the same total in dead money.
In 2026, Rudolph's salary will rise to $3 million while his cap hit jumps to $4.5 million. As a result, Pittsburgh would recoup $3 million and take on $1.5 million in dead money by trading or cutting him either pre- or post-June 1.
The 30-year-old is currently projected to start for the Steelers next year, though that's subject to change pending the addition of Aaron Rodgers, another veteran or perhaps even a rookie by way of the NFL Draft.
Rudolph, after throwing for 13,618 yards, 92 touchdowns and 26 interceptions across 42 games at Oklahoma State, was selected in the third round of the 2018 draft by Pittsburgh.
He tallied 1,765 yards, 13 touchdowns and nine picks while starting eight contests in 2019 after Ben Roethlisberger sustained a season-ending elbow injury, though he'd play sparingly over the following three years.
In 2023 as a pending free agent, Rudolph was named the starter over Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky entering Week 16. From there, he led the Steelers on a three-game winning streak that earned them a road date with the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, where they'd lose by a score of 31-17.
Rudolph bolted for the Tennessee Titans during the ensuing offseason on a one-year pact that ultimately netted him $3.02 million. In eight games for the team, five of which were starts, he accumulated 1,530 yards, nine touchdowns and nine interceptions.
