Steelers Star Has Spoken to Aaron Rodgers
PITTSBURGH -- Aaron Rodgers continues to contemplate his decision, looking at the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants as his possible landing spots this season. Pittsburgh feels confident they're the right fit, and after Rodgers decided to visit the Steelers, things seem to be headed in the right direction between the two sides.
But for added insurance, one Steelers star is doing his part in recruitment. Tight end Pat Freiermuth told 93.7 The Fan that he has reached out and spoken to Rodgers during Pittsburgh's negotiations with the four-time NFL MVP.
"Yeah, I've been in contact," Freiermuth said.
"It's not his phone number. I've just been DM-ing on my Instagram," he explained. "I haven't gotten past the DM phase."
He also confirmed that Rodgers has responded to those DM's.
The Steelers likely have a few players trying to talk with Rodgers, letting him know what they believe the team is capable of with him as their starting quarterback. With DK Metcalf now on the roster, it's hard to believe one veteran player isn't getting the word out to another about possibly linking up in Pittsburgh.
The Steelers have not adjusted their offer for Rodgers but remain the most likely team to acquire him. It's not out of the realm of possibilities that he does go to the New York Giants instead, but right now, the NFL world believes he'll choose Pittsburgh.
An answer could be coming soon, as sources have told Steelers On SI the team expects an end to the saga in the coming days. Until then, expect Freiermuth, and likely a few other names, to be reaching out and trying to convince Rodgers that Pittsburgh is the right landing spot for him this season.
