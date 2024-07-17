Jets Made Run at Steelers OC
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers got "their guy" in new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, and it felt natural that a run-heavy play-caller would be welcomed to the Steel City and try to bring the organization back to it's ground and pound days of football.
But it almost didn't happen. According to The Athletic's podcast Scoop City, the New York Jets made a run at Arthur Smith before he joined the Steelers, trying to bring him on to help with Aaron Rodger and company in year two.
"Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith was one of those coaches that the Jets talked to about possibly being part of the play-calling process," The Athletic's Dianna Russini writes.
According to the report, the Jets made Aaron Rodgers aware that they were considering a change at offensive coordinator, looking to replace Nathanial Hackett after his first season with the team. Instead, the team stuck with Hackett for 2024 and the Steelers landed their new offensive coordinator in Smith.
Pittsburgh had several candidates for their open offensive coordinator job after firing Matt Canada during the 2023 season. They first brought in Houston Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson and now Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson.
Ultimately, they ended up with Smith, and a situation where both sides feel they have the right fit to succeed.
"A lot of things and, you know, obviously when things don't go the way you want, I’m thankful that I had people call right away who had interest," Smith said on his opportunity with the Steelers after being fired by the Atlanta Falcons. "I got far away. I promised my wife we’d get out of the country. And I was, you know, I wanted to work. I wasn't going to stay out, and then when Mike [Tomlin] called me, I was literally halfway around the world and was like, hell yeah. And as I mentioned, one is I have such an appreciation of the history of this game, and guys that have been big mentors to me have either coached here or played here, and I can go on and on. And, you know, Mike Vrabel was a player here, and I worked for Vrabes [Vrabel] and he had a big influence, Mike Mularkey, you know, Ken Whisenhunt, Russ Grimm, DickLeBeau. I mean, I've got guys that I coached with in Tennessee from DeShea Townsend to Nick Eason, Lou Spanos all worked up in Tennessee. There are so many guys,
players or coaches, who swear by this place. And so when Mike called me, he talked about how it’s just funny how timing and life works. I wanted him to know, hell yeah, I was interested and wanted this job and to work for Mike, and what this place means.
"Like I said, if you like the history of this game and ways that the Rooney’s have done business here…I got to know Omar [Khan] a little bit over the years after the League meetings and whatnot. And certainly, Mike – that was very appealing. It's rare that you have a guy that's been in one spot and had the success he's had, that's older, that’s done it for a longer time. Somebody you can learn from, that has really a shared belief. So really, it was a home run for me. It's funny how life works that way, you know, things don't go your way and then a door opens, and I couldn't ask for a better situation."
