New York Mets Outfielder Advocates for Steelers, Aaron Rodgers Deal
A Pittsburgh Steelers fan who just so happens to be a professional athlete himself has campaigned for the team to sign Aaron Rodgers.
During an interview with WFAN's Danielle McCartan, New York Mets outfielder Tyrone Taylor shared his hopes for Pittsburgh to bring in the four-time MVP and believes he'd make an immediate impact.
“I don’t know about the chances, but I’d be thankful if he was there," Taylor said. "He’d help the team a lot."
Taylor is close to the situation on multiple levels, as he began his major league career with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2019 and thus got a front-row seat to Rodgers' final handful of seasons with the Green Bay Packers.
The two shared a city in 2024 as well once Taylor was traded to the Mets whilst Rodgers was still a member of the New York Jets.
Taylor recognized that Rodgers' stint in The Big Apple wasn't harmonious, though he still believes the 41-year-old has something left in the tank.
"I don't think he did too well when he was here with the Jets, but I think he's still got a little left in him, something left in him," Taylor said. "He just had an injury a couple years ago, so coming back from that is tough."
The Steelers are still awaiting official word from Rodgers on the next steps in his career, though a decision doesn't appear imminent following his appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show", during which he made it crystal-clear that his personal life is his main concern at the moment.
Pittsburgh remains his likeliest destination if he decides to keep playing, and while it's not quite time for the organization to panic about its deficiency behind center, it would certainly appreciate some clarity on the matter with the NFL Draft mere days away.
