Former GM Gives Steelers Harsh Truth About Aaron Rodgers
Former New York Jets general manager and current ESPN analyst Mike Tannenbaum believes it would be wise for the Pittsburgh Steelers to move on from Aaron Rodgers.
Following the four-time MVP's appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" this week, Tannenbaum is of the mindset that he isn't completely bought into the idea of playing for the Steelers because he's still on the open market and considering retirement, which isn't what the franchise should want out of their potential starting quarterback.
“He’s giving us the answers to the test,“ Tannenbaum said on "First Take". "Coach [Bill] Parcells used to say, ‘When a player is talking about being retired, they are.’ And if you want a winning, front-line quarterback with staying the rigors of a 17-game regular season, you want somebody who’s in Pittsburgh right now in the offseason program getting to know DK Metcalf, George Pickens, Pat Freiermuth.”
Rodgers made it clear that his personal life is his priority at the moment and that there's no timeline for his decision. Furthermore, he hammered home that his intent isn't to hold Pittsburgh or any other organization "hostage" while he takes his time sorting out the situation and decide where, or if, he wants to continue his career.
The 41-year-old spouted a load of pleasantries when discussing the Steelers and revealed that he's talked with head coach Mike Tomlin on multiple occasions. Even so, the organization likely feels a bit uneasy regarding their inadequacy behind center ahead of the NFL Draft.
Tannenbaum thinks Pittsburgh should now turns it attention to its incoming rookie class, which will be finalized next weekend, given that he has a feeling Rodgers' playing days are over.
“I am all in on the draft. I applaud them getting DK Metcalf. This is a team that’s competing against the Baltimore Ravens, the Cincinnati Bengals. We have to be point scorers. Aaron Rodgers is an all-time great. It’s over, guys,” Tannenbaum said. “Ironically, what Mike Tomlin would say, ‘We want volunteers, not hostages.’ This is a guy that’s disinterested in being an NFL quarterback.”
The Steelers remain Rodgers' most probable landing spot if he were to suit up in 2025, but there's no guarantee that he's willing to do so after spending 20 years in the league.
Pittsburgh may have a better understanding of where his mind is at behind closed doors, but it would be in its best interest to further explore secondary options at quarterback nonetheless.
