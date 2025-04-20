Seahawks QB Isn't Worth Steelers Trade
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have an opportunity to trade for another young quarterback, but this time, it's not so enticing. After the team had reported interest in Joe Milton from the New England Patriots, Sam Howell is on the block from the Seattle Seahawks, and appearantly multiple teams are thinking about a move.
"The Seahawks are open to trading Sam Howell and have received inquiries from teams interested in acquiring their backup quarterback, sources have told ESPN," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported.
Maybe that includes the Steelers.
It probably shouldn't.
Howell will join his third NFL team with a trade. The 24-year-old was drafted by the Washington Commanders in the fifth-round of the same draft the Steelers selected Kenny Pickett. In Washington, he started a full season, going 4-13 and throwing for 3,946 yards and 21 touchdowns with 21 interceptions.
In Seattle, he played in two games, throwing 14 passes and completing 5 of them for 24 yards and an interception.
There's was a time Howell was viewed as a quarterback with a ton of upside. But as his draft year approached, his stock fell. And after three seasons in the NFL, he doesn't appear to be a starting quarterback.
The Steelers need players with upside, but don't necessarily need Howell. If they aren't going after a player they don't know the potential, they need to approach players who can compete with Mason Rudolph - if Aaron Rodgers isn't signing. They can then add a rookie with their fourth spot.
Howell could be viewed as a backup long-term, but the Steelers don't need that. They have it in Rudolph. What they need is competition incase Rodgers isn't signing.
There aren't many options out there, but their backup plan is in place - it's Rudolph. They don't need to give up draft capital and they don't need a quarterback who doesn't come with much upside.
Howell could be worth it for some team, but probably isn't for the Steeler
