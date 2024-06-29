NFL Analyst Asks Big Question About Steelers QBs
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers deserve credit for overhauling their roster this offseason. It takes guts to cut ties with a first-round selection two years after drafting him, but the Steelers did it. They've upgraded multiple positions on their roster, but the most exciting ones are at quarterback.
It's hard to be unexcited about Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. They each have a reputation around the league for playing exciting football with different styles. Wilson is the winningest QB to wear the Black and Gold since Ben Roethlisberger hung up his cleats. Fields is the most athletic and versatile Steelers QB since Kordell Stewart. Between the two, there is lots to root for and be impressed by.
Even with the buzz growing and the potential waiting to be maximized, it's possible these moves aren't the ones the Steelers needed to make. Omar Khan should be commended for upgrading a team weakness, and this isn't meant to minimize that. It is, however, a reminder that neither player could work out in Pittsburgh.
ESPN analyst Dan Graziano pointed out this uncomfortable possibility for the Steelers. On a recent episode of the program Get Up! Graziano discussed the conundrum the team is in.
"You can't rule out the possibility that neither one of these guys is the answer, right," he said. "I know we're excited 'cause they're bigger names, but Pittsburgh made the playoffs last year with Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph at quarterback. They can do it, the question is do they have quarterback play that can elevate them beyond seven seed, first-round exit."
Graziano brings up an interesting point. Last season was a testament to the organizational depth and head coaching performance. How else could a team whose starting QB threw 12 touchdowns the entire season make the postseason? It wasn't the play under center, that's for sure.
The Steelers are hoping that Graziano is wrong and one of their new quarterbacks is the answer. Kenny Pickett wasn't, but Wilson or Fields could be. Is it a sure thing? Of course not. The Steelers are aware, but they would rather roll the dice on two bigger names than hope for Pickett's development. Because of this, the position is improved. There might still be questions lingering, but the team is far better off at QB now than they were a season ago.
