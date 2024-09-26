NFL Fines Steelers TE
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington was hit with a fine by the NFL for a blindside block in the team's Week 3 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.
Washington, according to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ray Fittipaldo, was fined $6,000, and the suspision is that it occured during a block on Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack. During the play, Washington is seen blocking Mack on the side during a pile, which is considered illegal by the NFL.
The NFL's standard is for a first-time offered of the blindside block to receive a fine of at least $16,000, but the league has implemented a pay scale for players on cheaper contracts. Washington, a third-round pick in 2023, signed a four-year, $5.35 million deal for his rookie contract and is set to make $1.2 million this season.
Washington could appeal the fine, but chances are the NFL would keep it as a warning for the big-bodied tight end.
As for doing more blocking than he already is, Washington was asked by the media if he could fill in as a swing tackle after the injury to Troy Fautanu. Currently, Pittsburgh's 53-man roster only includes two offensive tackles in Dan Moore Jr. and Broderick Jones, but Washington is being pushed, at least from the outside, to do more in-line blocking.
"I feel like if I put my mind to it, and that’s what the team needs, I feel like I could," Washington said.
Washington was the Steelers' first fine of the 2024 season after going without one during the first two weeks of the year. Last year, they finished as one of the league's most fined teams, exceeding $420,000 in fines. They'll look to keep the league out of their wallets moving forward as they prepare for the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4.
