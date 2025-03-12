Steelers Sign Former Eagles RB
The Pittsburgh Steelers are bolstering their running back room after losing Najee Harris to the Los Angeles Chargers.
According to FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz, Kenneth Gainwell is departing the Philadelphia Eagles in favor of a one-year deal with the Steelers.
Gainwell played second fiddle to Saquon Barkley en route to a Super Bowl championship for Philadelphia this past season.
He appeared in all 17 games, rushing for 290 yards and a touchdown across 75 carries while adding 116 yards on 16 catches.
The 25-year-old profiles as a change-of-pace back who has a little bit of juice and is strong in all facets of the passing game.
A fifth-round pick out of Memphis in the 2021 NFL Draft, Gainwell had spent his entire career with the Eagles up to this point.
In 66 total contests, he racked up 1,185 yards and 12 scores on the ground to go with 721 yards and a touchdown on 102 receptions.
Gainwell is set to join Jaylen Warren in Pittsburgh, who was given a second-round tender on Monday.
The Steelers may look to add further options at the position this offseason, with the draft serving as the most likely path.
