Steelers Might Have One Less Shedeur Sanders Competitor
The New York Giants' lack of conviction regarding Shedeur Sanders could open the door for the Pittsburgh Steelers to land the star Colorado quarterback in the NFL Draft.
Speaking with reporters at a press conference on Wednesday, Giants general manager Joe Schoen stated that he doesn't believe the team needs to select a signal caller with the No. 3 overall pick after signing both Jameis Winston and former Steeler Russell Wilson this offseason.
"With the signing of those two players, I think we put ourselves in a position where I don't think that's mandatory," Schoen said. "The two guys we signed have played a lot of ball. I do think we upgraded that room compared to where it was a year ago. I like the guys that we have. Tommy [DeVito] is still in there and won games for us, too. He's still developing. So, we are happy with the makeup of the room right now."
The Giants were viewed as Sanders' most likely destination through the early goings of the pre-draft process, though the tide has turned in recent weeks.
The organization are set to host a private workout with the 23-year-old this Thursday. Perhaps their minds could be changed with a strong showing from Sanders, but all of the momentum is in favor of the Giants instead taking Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter assuming Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Travis Hunter are off the board at that point.
Pittsburgh's interest in Sanders is apparent after it hosted him for a top-30 visit last week, but the New Orleans Saints stand in the way of its pursuit with the No. 9 pick in hand and a need under center amidst the news of Derek Carr's shoulder injury that may keep him sidelined for a prolonged period of time.
Regardless, removing the Giants from the Sanders equation would be huge news for the Steelers. Even if they were to also sign Aaron Rodgers, he could come in and sit behind the four-time MVP as a rookie before potentially taking over the starting role in 2026 and beyond.
