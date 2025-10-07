Odell Beckham Jr. Wants to Join Steelers
With the Pittsburgh Steelers still in need of help at the wide receiver position, Odell Beckham Jr. has his eyes on finally joining forces with Aaron Rodgers.
"I don't know if this is a pitch," Beckham said on "The Pivot" podcast. "I'm just like, I look at the L.A. Rams. I look at the Steelers, I know it was Calvin Austin [III], right? He kind of just, something was happening. The Chiefs, and you definitely gotta see me back in that blue thing before I get outta here. It's my creed to those fans."
Beckham's Career
A first-round pick by the New York Giants out of LSU in 2014, Beckham quickly became one of the top receivers in the league.
The AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, he would also go on to make three Pro Bowls while being named a second-team All-Pro on two occasions with the Giants through 2018. Over that span, Beckham recorded 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns on 390 catches.
New York traded him to the Cleveland Browns in March 2019, and he logged just 1,586 yards to go with seven touchdowns in 29 games for them before getting released in November 2021.
Beckham went on to sign with the Los Angeles Rams and won the Super Bowl with the team that season, though he tore his ACL in the Super Bowl after having previously done so in 2020 with Cleveland as well.
He did not suit up during the 2022 campaign and joined the Baltimore Ravens in April 2023, for whom he posted 565 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games.
After Baltimore released him, Beckham joined the Miami Dolphins in 2024 and turned in his worst season to date, putting up 55 yards on nine receptions across nine contests.
Beckham's Fit with Steelers
Beckham and Rodgers have spoken highly of each other in the past, and the former even hinted at joining the Steelers while divulging that the pair had conversations about teaming up this past offseason in an appearance on the "Club Random" podcast.
A potential wrench was thrown into those plans when it was revealed that Beckham has been suspended for six games due to a PED violation from last season, which the 32-year-old himself addressed while on "The Pivot".
Perhaps Pittsburgh could still show interest in signing Beckham once he's eligible to play, but it's fair to wonder whether or not he was ever truly on its radar.
His recent performance hasn't exactly suggested that he's capable of producing at a high level anymore, and the Steelers would probably be better off giving one of the ancillary options on their roster a shot over Beckham at this point.
