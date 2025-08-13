Aaron Rodgers Recruiting All-Pro WR to Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers could still add another wide receiver before the start of the regular season, and it appears Aaron Rodgers has his eyes on a former All-Pro at the position.
While appearing on the "Club Random Podcast", which is hosted by Bill Maher, free agent Odell Beckham Jr. said that he's had some conversations with Rodgers about potentially joining the Steelers.
“I love him, and we’ve had conversations,” Beckham said. “I won’t say that it’s not a possibility and I won’t say that I haven’t had any communication.”
Rodgers and Beckham have long been fond of one another, though they have yet to play on the same team throughout their illustrious careers.
When the Cleveland Browns released Beckham in November 2021, Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers immediately jumped to the front of the list as a top landing spot.
Beckham opted not to head to Wisconsin, though, and instead signed with the Los Angeles Rams. That decision paid off, as the team won Super Bowl LVI over the Cincinnati Bengals while he recorded 593 yards and seven touchdowns across 12 total games.
The issue, however, was that Beckham tore his ACL in The Big Game. He visited teams during the 2022 campaign while recovering from his injury as a free agent, though he didn't end up playing that year.
There was plenty of buzz surrounding the possibility of Beckham joining Aaron Rodgers for the latter's first season with the New York Jets in 2023, but the former proceeded to sign with the Baltimore Ravens.
The three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro was released by Baltimore last offseason, and despite having another chance to team up with Rodgers, he agreed to a deal with the Miami Dolphins instead.
While Beckham is no longer the play he was when he first entered the league as a first-round pick with the New York Giants in 2014, for whom he logged 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns in 59 games before being traded to the Browns in March 2019, perhaps there's still something left in the tank.
He did finish 2024 with just nine catches for 55 yards and no touchdowns in nine contests with the Dolphins, but signing him would come relatively cheap, and having him play alongside Rodgers in Pittsburgh would make for quite the story.
