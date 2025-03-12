Steelers, Aaron Rodgers Negotiations: More Developments Emerge
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers, Aaron Rodgers situation is fluid, with new developments emerging every few hours. No deal is in place, but the two sides continue to negotiate, and there's plenty to talk about on the matter.
When it comes to the Steelers and Rodgers, there are several parts. The plan for Rodgers. Rodgers' plan for the Steelers. What comes next? And how did they get here?
Let's start with the latter. The Steelers and Justin Fields didn't work out after the 26-year-old agreed to a $40 million deal with the New York Jets. That left the Steelers looking for even more backup options, and after their intitial ones - Sam Darnold, Matthew Stafford, Derek Carr - were already off the table.
The decision came down to Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson. And while Wilson could very much still end up the Steelers starting quarterback this season, Rodgers is their choice, and many around the league believe he'll end up in Pittsburgh.
The decision is being watched across the NFL. A unanimous general manager told Steelers On SI that this could decide Rodgers legacy.
So, where do things stands? Steelers On SI is bringing exclusive information about where the team stands, and how both sides may get a deal done - but things are still undecided.
Plus, everything surrounding the move, like what comes next, and who the Steelers' top quarterbacks in the NFL Draft are.
