Patriots Interview Former Steelers QB For Head Coach Job
The New England Patriots boast one of the more appealing head coaching vacancies in the NFL during the current hiring cycle, and a former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback is firmly in the running for the job.
According to The Athletic's Mike Jones, Byron Leftwich is slated to interview with New England for the opening today.
Leftwich most notably was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive coordinator from 2019 to 2022, helping the team win Super Bowl LV with a unit that featured the likes of Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown.
He joined Tampa Bay's staff after the organization hired Bruce Arians as its head coach, who was also his offensive coordinator with the Steelers for a total of three seasons (2008, 2010-2011).
Leftwich interviewed for several head coaching jobs following the 2021 campaign and appeared to be a prime candidate for the Jacksonville Jaguars' opening, as he was selected by the franchise in the first round of the 2003 draft, though Doug Pederson was ultimately selected over him.
Leftwich was later fired by the Bucs after the 2022 season, which was also Brady's last year before retiring.
He threw for 10,532 yards, 58 touchdowns and 42 interceptions during his nine-year career while making 50 starts. Leftwich only appeared in a total of eight contests for the Steelers over two separate stints with the team, however, recording 617 yards, two touchdowns and a pick during that span.
