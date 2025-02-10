Patriots Release Former Steelers OT
ESPN's Field Yates has reported that the New England Patriots will release former Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Chukwuma Okorafor, meaning he'll enter free agency early and have additional time to land with another team.
Okorafor signed a one-year deal worth a base value of $4 million with the Patriots last offseason. He began the year as the starting left tackle, though he was benched in Week 1 after logging just 12 snaps and then placed on the exempt/left squad list in Week 2.
Okorafor did not suit up for, or return to, New England for the remainder of the campaign as he reportedly was deciding whether or not to continue his career. Today's move signals that he does plan on playing in 2025, however.
A third-round pick out of Western Michigan in 2018, Okorafor spent parts of six seasons in Pittsburgh before his release in February 2024.
During that time, he appeared in 77 contests and made 59 starts while primarily lining up at right tackle for the Steelers.
Okorafor's performance was enough to warrant a three-year extension worth $29.25 million in March 2022, though he didn't to see the last season of that contract through.
