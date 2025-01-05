Steelers 2025 Opponents Revealed
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' 2025 opponents are official following the team's loss of the AFC North crown. As they head into the playoffs and look to end their drought during the 2024-2025 season, they'll get an early glimpse at their opponents for next season.
The Steelers are set to host the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks next season. With reports that they will travel to Ireland to play in Dublin, they're expected to lose one of their home games at Acrisure Stadium.
On the road, the team will travel to face the New England Patriots, New York Jets, Los Angeles Chargers, Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions.
They'll then host and travel to all three AFC North opponents: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.
The Steelers will look to add playoff wins this season, but will hoping to keep their winning ways alive in 2025-2026. Head coach Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season in 18 years coaching the team, and will hope for the same results next year.
Now, they'll get an early glance of who they'll need to defeat in order to do so.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!