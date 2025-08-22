Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction: Will Howard, Beanie Bishop Out
PITTSBURGH -- The preseason is officially over, and the Pittsburgh Steelers now have decisions to make.
It's been months of sifting through their roster, reorganizing players, adding to their group and making splash move after splash move. But they're finally at the last few days before roster cuts, and there are still some tough decisions to be made.
With an abundance of names at cornerbacks, defensive tackle and even quarterback, this isn't going to be an easy 53-man roster for the Steelers. They've shown their hand for a few players and positions, though.
When it's all said and done, here's how the Steelers' Week 1 squad will likely look like.
Quarterback
Aaron Rodgers, Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson, Will Howard (IR)
The Steelers have a tough decision to make at quarterback. Will Howard missed the entire preseason with a hand injury. It's unknown when he'll be ready but after the preseason performances of Skylar Thompson, it's hard to deny him a roster spot.
Pittsburgh's best, and likely scenario at the position is to keep Thompson at the start of the season and have Howard start the year on Injured Reserve. He'll be eligable to return after four weeks, but if the team is comfortable with the group they have, they can keep the rookie on IR all season, keeping Thompson as their No. 3.
Running Back
Jaylen Warren, Kenneth Gainwell, Kaleb Johnson
The Steelers running back has some serious concerns. They haven't looked good most of training camp or at all during the preseason. But they know the three they're going to bring into the regular season, and that hasn't changed since the release of Cordarrelle Patterson.
Tight End
Pat Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward
No one knows what the status of Jonnu Smith is right now, but the Steelers appear to be ready for him to be back in Week 1 and alongside Pat Freiermuth. He's been dealing with knee soreness since training camp. Darnell Washington has looked like a cheat code this summer, and Connor Heyward has the stamp of approval from Aaron Rodgers for "doing everything right."
The group has been set in place since the trade for Smith, and they'll be a key piece of the offense right from the jump.
Wide Receiver
DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson, Scotty Miller, Ben Skowronek, Other
Scotty Miller has earned himself a roster spot. He's been the most reliable wide receiver in Pittsburgh, outside of DK Metcalf, since the start of training camp. He carried that into the preseason, and confirmed his spot with a 53-yard pass to end the first half against the Carolina Panthers.
But the team still needs another addition, and they've shown their hand that they're thinking the same thing. They've called the Washington Commanders asking about Terry McLaurin, and brought in Gabe Davis for two visits. Both players may still be available.
With roster moves coming over the next few days, expect the Steelers to be active in the wide receiver market, and while it's unknown who shows up, it's likely someone does.
Offensive Line (Interior)
Zach Frazier, Mason McCormick, Isaac Seumalo, Spencer Anderson, Ryan McCollum
There aren't many surprises with the Steelers interior offensive line. The team knew Spencer Anderson and Ryan McCollum were their backups coming into the year, and they remained those guys throughout the summer. Now, it's about how healthy Isaac Seumalo is, who missed a lot of time during training camp with an unknown injury. But there doesn't seem to be much panic from Pittsburgh about it.
Offensive Tackle
Broderick Jones, Troy Fautanu, Dylan Cook
Dylan Cook versus Calvin Anderson would've been a lot more fun to watch if they were both healthy, but Anderson got hurt just before Friday Night Lights and hasn't returned. The team could still make him part of their 53-man team, keeping two swing tackles. Chances are, though, Cook has earned his place, and Spencer Anderson's position flexibility allows the team to just keep one.
Defensive Tackle
Cam Heyward, Keeanu Benton, Derrick Harmon, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Yahya Black, Daniel Ekuale, Logan Lee
Derrick Harmon's injury is going to play a significant in how the Steelers' defensive tackle room looks this season. While they may not go out and add another full-time starter, they would certainly add to their room.
Loudermilk would be in line to start without a bigger name joining the group, but Yahya Black has made a name for himself quickly this summer and could get an opportunity to compete for the job as well, if Harmon is set to miss time.
Outside Linebacker
T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, Jack Sawyer
No surprises here, the Steelers are keeping four outside linebackers and they've been known all summer. DeMarvin Leal could end up being traded before final roster cuts. If not, he's a candidate for the practice squad, but isn't going to crack the 53-man roster. Jack Sawyer and Nick Herbig will be the backups this season.
Inside Linebacker
Payton Wilson, Patrick Queen, Cole Holcomb, Malik Harrison, Mark Robinson
The Steelers' inside linebacker competition came down to the final preseason game. Mark Robinson and Carson Bruener were competing for the final spot on the roster, and while Bruener had the upper-hand coming into the summer, the rookie couldn't keep it. Robinson was clearly the better option during training camp, and even if his two snaps at fullback didn't turn into anything more, he's capable on special teams and that's going to keep him around.
Cornerback
Jalen Ramsey, Joey Porter Jr., Darius Slay, Brandin Echols, James Pierre, Cory Trice
The Steelers have some tough decisions to make at cornerback, but things are pretty clear at the end of the preseason. Brandin Echols has become the backup nickelback and outside cornerback. James Pierre has made play-after-play throughout the summer and preseason, earning his place on the team. Cory Trice is injured, but defensive coordinator Teryl Austin made it known how high the team is on him.
"We obviously really like Cory, and where he was trending both years, but they got basically cut short. Obviously, the knee and then the hamstring last year cut him for two and a half months, or whatever it was. We like Corey, you like his development, you just don't see him enough. So, I'm hopeful he gets back soon so we get an opportunity tosee him do something," Austin said. "He is an NFL corner, that guy can play in this league. I don't think there's any doubt of that. It's just a matter of him being available."
The odd man out is Beanie Bishop. The breakout star a year ago took a backseat to Echols in the preseason and there just isn't room to keep both him and Trice. Unfortunately, even with Trice's injury, the Steelers are higher on him than Bishop. Unless something drastic happens in the final days of practice, Bishop isn't on the final roster.
Safety
DeShon Elliott, Juan Thornhill, Chuck Clark, Miles Killebrew
The Steelers' first three safeties will be DeShon Elliott, Juan Thornhill, and Chuck Clark. Miles Killebrew remains a special teams ace and likely captain. Sebastion Castro gave himself a fighting chance coming into the preseason, but didn't have much of a splash in the three exhibition matchups. He's a prime practice squad candidate.
Special Teams
Chris Boswell (K), Cameron Johnston (P), Jake McQuaide (LS)
The Steelers are going to lose Christian Kuntz for several weeks after a sternum injury. In the meantime, McQuaide will take over. The 37-year-old has plenty of NFL experience and is the replacement for Pittsburgh until Kuntz is healthy.
As for the punter battle, Johnston won it. It was close. Very close. And Corliss Waitman did everything he could to keep himself in line to make the team right up until the final preseason game. But one 40-yard punt probably put him on the outside looking in.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!