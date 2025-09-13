Steelers Star LB Suffers New Injury Before Seahawks Game
Another Pittsburgh Steelers starter on the defensive side of the ball popped up on the team's final injury report before their Week 2 home opener against the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium.
Though he was not listed with a game designation and appears to be a full-go vs. Seattle, outside linebacker Alex Highsmith was a limited participant with an ankle injury after practicing at full capacity throughout the entire week up to that point.
The 28-year-old remained off the injury report leading up to the Steelers' Week 1 meeting with the New York Jets and logged a total of 57 defensive snaps while tacking on three special teams reps. He finished the game with a sack and eight tackles to go with eight pressures, per Pro Football Focus.
After starting the season off on such a high note, having an injury of any significance is a bit concerning for Highsmith. Though it won't affect his availability, at least not at this juncture, it bears watching over the next few days.
Highsmith battled through a groin injury during training camp in early August that kept him off the practice field for several weeks, though he returned later in the month and there was never any doubt about his status for Week 1.
He missed three games during the 2024 campaign due to a separate groin ailment and three with an ankle injury, though he was never inactive throughout the first three years of his NFL career after being selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Pittsburgh's defense has been hit rather hard by the injury bug, with first-round rookie defensive lineman Derrick Harmon remaining out since the preseason finale due to an MCL sprain while safety DeShon Elliott suffered that same injury against the Jets, which will also sideline him vs. Seattle.
Furthermore, cornerback Joey Porter Jr. will not play against the Seahawks due to a hamstring injury. On the flip side, however, Nick Herbig is off the injury report and will suit up in Week 2 after not seeing the field against the Jets with a hamstring ailment.
Linebacker Malik Harrison, who was playing on the outside last week amidst Herbig's absence, was placed on IR after Pittsburgh's game vs. New York with a knee injury, making Highsmith and the rest of the edge rusher's health all the more important as the team's depth at the position thins out.
