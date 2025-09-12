Steelers Could Get Injury Boost Against Seahawks
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense struggled throughout their first week against the New York Jets. The unit allowed 32 points, and while they managed to make a timely stop to close out the contest, there is cause for concern over what is supposed to be a top-five defense in the NFL.
To the Steelers’ defense, they were missing a key part of their pass rush and linebacker group who is likely to return in their Week 2 contest against the Seattle Seahawks. Third year edge rusher Nick Herbig has been dealing with injuries that kept him off the field in Week 1. He was limited in practice leading up to the contest, but there was still hope he could suit up. That wasn’t the case, and the Steelers were forced to deploy T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith for the entirety of their first contest.
Heading into the home opener, Herbig is expected to make his season debut. Speaking to reporters after their latest practice, he said he was “very optimistic,” that he would play against the Seahawks. He also talked about how difficult it is to watch on the sidelines and not be able to contribute with your teammates.
”I think the most frustrating thing is just not being able to be there for my brothers,” he explained. “It doesn’t matter what it is I’m doing, as long as I’m on the field and get to have my brothers’ backs out there.”
Herbig has become a crucial piece of this team because he’s able to be on the field in multiple situations. He’s a valuable third edge rusher, allowing Watt and Highsmith to take plays off without sacrificing the quality on the outside. He’s also an incredibly talented special teams player due to his speed and tackling ability. It’s hard to miss Herbig when he’s on the field because he always makes an impact, and having that taken away from him has been a terrible feeling for the young linebacker.
“We go through all this stuff in the offseason,” he said. “And not being able to be there for them on game day is a sickening feeling.”
Now set to debut in 2025, Herbig knows he has to keep it simple. The same thing goes for the entire defensive unit as they try to get back to basics and dominance.
”We just need to play our ball,” he stated. “(Play) How we know how to play.”
