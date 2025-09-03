Steelers Sign Former Panthers LB, Special Teams Standout
The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding some veteran linebacker and special teams depth ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the New York Jets.
Per FOX Sports' Greg Auman, Pittsburgh signed Jon Rhattigan to its practice squad after hosting him on a free agent visit on Monday.
Rhattigan spent his entire collegiate career at Army, with his freshman year coming in 2017. He did not appear in a game for the program that season before suiting up for a single contest during the 2018 campaign.
In 2019, Rhattigan played in 13 games for the Black Knights and finished with six total tackles. He became a full-time starter as a senior in 2020, racking up 78 tackles, two interceptions (including a pick-six), two fumble recoveries and 1 1/2 sacks before entering the 2021 NFL Draft.
The Seattle Seahawks signed him as an undrafted free agent in May 2021, but he was let go at final roster cuts after posting five tackles in his lone preseason game that year. The organization re-signed Rhattigan to their practice squad after he went unclaimed off waivers, however, and he played in 14 games as a rookie upon joining the team's 53-man roster.
He was placed on injured reserve due to a knee ailment in January 2022 and re-signed with Seattle as an exclusive rights free agent that April. The organization moved Rhattigan to the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list before the season began, and he wouldn't be activated until December.
He ultimately appeared in five games for the Seahawks that year before once again re-signing with the team in April 2023. Rhattigan was released at final roster cuts that August and would return to the team on their practice squad before suiting up for 17 games and recording 17 tackles after being added to their active roster.
After re-signing with Seattle in April 2024, he was waived at final roster cuts yet again. This time, however, the Carolina Panthers claimed Rhattigan and carried him on their 53-man roster for the whole campaign. In 16 games for the team, he posted 12 tackles.
He was then cut by the Panthers last week, paving the way for Pittsburgh to sign him. Rhattigan is a potential game day elevation candidate for the Steelers moving forward as a special teams ace who has logged over 1,000 career snaps on that side of the ball.
