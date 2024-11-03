Steelers Nearly Landed Jaguars Star WR
The Pittsburgh Steelers are still fighting tooth and nail to land a wide receiver before the NFL's Nov. 5 trade deadline, but as it turns out, they nearly accomplished that goal recently.
On Saturday, ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported that the Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars were deep in talks on a deal that would've sent Christian Kirk to Pittsburgh before he suffered a season-ending collarbone injury against the Green Bay Packers in Week 8.
"The Steelers were in the process of trying to get a deal done for Christian Kirk, and league sources told ESPN there was a reasonable chance that the Jaguars wide receiver was going to wind up in Pittsburgh until he broke his collarbone last Sunday," Schefter wrote.
That news comes as bit of a punch to the gut for Steelers fans, who have pleaded with the organization to make a move at receiver since the offseason.
In eight contests for the Jaguars this year, Kirk posted 27 receptions for 379 yards and a touchdown. The 27-year-old had proven himself to be a key piece of the team's offense both in the past and the present, as he had recorded a combined 1,895 yards and 11 scores during his first two seasons with Jacksonville in 2022 and 2023.
After falling short of acquiring the likes of DeAndre Hopkins, Devante Adams and so on and so forth, Pittsburgh would've done well to pivot and secure a playmaker like Kirk, who profiles as a dominant presence from the slot.
While things didn't work out for the Steelers in this case, Schefter stated that they aren't ready to lay down their arms quite yet while mentioning a pair of veterans who continue to pique their interest.
"Pittsburgh's hope of upgrading its receiving corps was derailed, at least temporarily," Schefter wrote. "But the Steelers are not giving up, a league source told ESPN.
"The Steelers have been making calls and checking on any and all available wide receivers before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline, including the Jets' Mike Williams and the Panthers' Adam Thielen, according to league sources."
