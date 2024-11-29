Steelers Injured LB Opens Door for Return
The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to get back to their winning ways when they face the Cincinnati Bengals on the road this Sunday, and a foundational piece of their defense may return from a multi-week absence just in time to suit up for the contest.
Outside linebacker Alex Highsmith, who sustained an ankle injury against the Washington Commanders in Week 10, was a full participant in Pittsburgh's practice on Thursday.
The 27-year-old had been listed as a non-participant for each session leading up to the Steelers' Week 11 and 12 contests versus the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns, respectively, while earning that same designation on Wednesday.
Head coach Mike Tomlin struck an optimistic tone when discussing Highsmith's recovery during his Tuesday press conference, stating that the pass rusher's level of engagement in practice would dictate whether or not a return would be realistic this week.
“We got Alex Highsmith leaning in on a return," Tomlin said. "We’ll let his participation and the quality of that participation be our guide in terms of whether he gets back in or what degree he gets back in.”
Based on those comments, it would appear that Highsmith is tracking towards playing in Cincinnati after taking a step forward yesterday.
Earlier in the week, he told reporters that he was focused on making incremental progress and ensuring that he was confident enough in his ability to play on his ankle before making any declarations about his game day status.
"Progressing every day, that's my goal," Highsmith said. "I am aiming to try to get back out there. I've got to be confident that I can play on [my ankle]."
Highsmith previously missed three games with a groin injury he suffered against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3.
When healthy this season, he's shone to the tune of 24 total pressures and three sacks, per Pro Football Focus, over 280 snaps.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!