Steelers Get Good Sign Cory Trice Could Return
On a short week, the Pittsburgh Steelers have released their injury report following Tuesday's practice as they prepare for the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football.
The most promising development of the day was that cornerback Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring) was a full participant after receiving that same tag on Monday's report, which was based on an estimation given that the Steelers did not hold practice.
Trice had his 21-day return window from the reserve/injured list opened last week, with his first practice coming on the Thursday ahead of the team's Week 11 win over the Baltimore Ravens. He was a full participant both days he participated, but was ultimately ruled out.
The 24-year-old played in each of Pittsburgh's first three games this season, including his NFL debut in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons. He logged 29 defensive snaps and recorded an interception over that stretch, though he was placed on injured reserve following a Week 3 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Trice has run into some unfortunate luck early in his professional career, as he tore his ACL in training camp last season and missed the entirety of his rookie campaign. He has a ton of potential, however, and he should help boost the Steelers' secondary upon his eventual activation to the active roster.
Trice has to be added to the 53-man roster before the aforementioned window closes or else he'll have to miss the remainder of the year, though things appear to be trending in the right direction for his return at the moment.
Tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee/NIR - Resting Vet) was a full participant after finding himself among Pittsburgh's inactives versus the Ravens, so he's also headed down a positive track with his recovery.
Outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (ankle) did not participate, and he isn't expected to play in Cleveland.
