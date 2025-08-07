Steelers Announce Starting QB vs. Jaguars
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has revealed the team's plans at quarterback for their preseason opener vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night at EverBank Stadium.
During his press conference on Thursday, Tomlin told reporters that Mason Rudolph will get the starting nod instead of Aaron Rodgers or Skylar Thompson after Will Howard was ruled out due to a hand injury.
It comes as no surprise that Rudolph will get the first-team nods, so to speak, against Jacksonville. Though Rodgers kept the door open on Wednesday for him to take some snaps after Howard sustained his injury, he admitted that doing so wasn't particularly likely.
"It's an interesting conversation," Rodgers said. "I think Mike (Tomlin) and I will have that conversation at some point. I don't think it's in the plan for me to play this week."
Rodgers has only played in one preseason game since 2019, which came on August 26, 2023 against the New York Giants while he was a member of the New York Jets.
With Howard's availability being characterized as week-to-week by Tomlin, Rudolph may receive more playing time than initially expected over the next few weeks.
The 30-year-old is no stranger to suiting up in the preseason for Pittsburgh, as he appeared in 17 such games for the team during his first stint with them from 2018 to 2023.
Rudolph, who was a third-round pick out of Oklahoma State in 2018, has thrown for a total of 3,085 yards, 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with a 63.5 percent completion rate over 21 contests (13 starts) for the Steelers in the regular season throughout his career.
He spent the 2024 campaign with the Tennessee Titans, where he accumulated 1,530 yards, nine touchdowns and nine interceptions over eight games (five starts) before returning to Pittsburgh on a two-year deal this offseason.
Thompson, who signed a reserve/futures contract with the Steelers in January, should see a healthy amount of time behind center during the preseason as well.
Tomlin also didn't shut down the chances of Logan Woodside, who signed with Pittsburgh on Thursday, entering Saturday's game in Jacksonville.
