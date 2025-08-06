Steelers First-Round Rookie Suffers Injury at Training Camp
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted a stud in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Defensive lineman Derrick Harmon, selected with the 21st pick in the most recent draft, has immediately made himself into one of the starting pieces on defense. His play through training camp has been tremendous, giving everyone faith that this is the best defensive front in Pittsburgh in years.
The Steelers' top pick was absent from the team's most recent training camp session. He had appeared and participated in every session previously, and there was no indication yesterday that he was injured. After practice ended, head coach Mike Tomlin provided some information regarding Harmon's absence.
While Tomlin didn't specify the injury or severity, he did confirm that he missed practice due to health-related reasons. Speaking to reporters after practice, Tomlin characterized Harmon's health as being associated with the bumps and bruises of football, but didn't express any concern regarding his prized defensive lineman.
The injury to Harmon is the second consecutive day that the Steelers have lost a valuable rookie contributor. Recent sixth-round selection Will Howard broke a finger in his throwing hand during a position drill. The injury will keep him out week-to-week, and he's not expected to play during the preseason schedule.
Based on Tomlin's comments, or lack thereof, the same expectation should not be applied to Harmon. He may miss the remainder of the week at training camp and possibly the first preseason contests against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but that will be out of an abundance of caution. With how important a role Harmon is expected to play for the Steelers' defense, the team will take no chances on further jeopardizing his health.
The Steelers selected Harmon out of the University of Oregon. He played just one season with the Ducks, but established himself as a premier defensive player in the NCAA. Over his senior season with Oregon, he was named to the second-team All Big Ten and second-team AP All-American. His tenacity, fluid footwork, strong hands and his ability to get after the quarterback immediately drew the Steelers to him. They were overjoyed when Harmon fell to them towards the latter stages of the first round earlier this year. Now, they are waiting for their top rookie to return to the field and continue making a positive impact on the defense.
