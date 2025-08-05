Steelers Announce Will Howard's Depth Chart Spot
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard has continued to progress at a promising rate ahead of his rookie campaign, even if the team's initial depth chart doesn't necessarily show it at first glance.
The Steelers listed Howard as their third-string signal caller, but that's not entirely indicative of how the organization views him long-term. He was never going to pass Aaron Rodgers or Mason Rudolph, at least not this early in the year, and thus his placement on the depth chart isn't a major surprise.
Following a relatively nondescript first week of training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa., Howard strung together three strong practices towards the end of last week as he further adjusts to life in the NFL.
Perhaps the most impressive quality Howard has displayed thus far is his poise, as he's never appeared flustered behind center. A lot of credit for that trait can be attributed to his experience at the collegiate level, given that he played in a combined 50 games at Kansas State and Ohio State while leading the latter to a national title last season.
While speaking with the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review's Tim Benz, Steelers quarterbacks coach Tom Arth spoke about Howard's character and steadiness from the pocket.
“That’s the guy you’re getting to know, and that’s what we love about Will. That’s why we wanted him to be a Pittsburgh Steeler,” Arth said. “Will’s personal character is off the charts. He’s an incredible person. His football character is also off the charts. He’s a very smart player, a very confident player. He relates really well to his teammates, and the moment is never too big for him. He has the ability to just step in and be himself and go out there and execute.
“What I love about Will is (that) he plays the game so well from the pocket. He sees it,” Arth continued. “Moves really well in the pocket. He’s a very accurate passer. Those qualities typically lead to very successful careers.”
Though Howard is facing an uphill battle in terms of earning playing time, he's done everything right up to this point. The 23-year-old should have plenty of runway during the preseason, and if he remains on an upward trajectory, there's a world in which he can challenge for the starting job in 2026.
For now, though, Howard's focus once the regular season begins will be on developing and learning Pittsburgh's offense while sitting behind a pair of veterans in Rodgers and Rudolph, both of whom are good mentors for him.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!