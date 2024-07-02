Steelers News: Antonio Brown and Hawk Tuah Girl
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are making viral news outside of the NFL or game of football in general. As the internet explodes around a new TikTok sensation from Tennessee, a former wide receiver is having his name tossed in the ring - even if she doesn't know who he is.
For those who haven't seen the viral video clip featuring Hailey Welch, a 21-year-old girl from Tennessee, who caught everyone's attention with a short TikTok interview outside of a Nashville bar, here's the scoop.
Welch became famous after an X-rated interview clip surfaced on social media of her responding to a question. Since then, she's been known as the "Hawk Tuah Girl." Her response sparked an immediate trend, which has since taken over all social media platforms with memes, headlines, and even a few parody songs.
How did a former Steelers wide receiver get involved? Well, during his first interview since the viral video, speaking with Barstool Sports' Brianna Lapaglia on the "Plan Bri Uncut" podcast, Welch was asked about some famous male celebrities. One of those names was former Steelers All-Pro Antonio Brown, who Welch did not know.
"Who's that," Welch responded when asked about Brown.
Lapaglia then adds that she believes Brown would post the video clip on X (formerly known as Twitter). This would follow a series of tweets over the last several months where Brown has made headlines for addressing celebrities in some criticized manner.
Brown saw the video clip of the interview and decided to respond, saying it was "cool" that Welch didn't know who he was.
Welch has already started making headlines within the sports world, being seen partying with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal. Now, she's in the NFL news cycle with another viral clip of her being asked about Brown.
