Steelers News: Antonio Brown and Hawk Tuah Girl

The Pittsburgh Steelers have found their way into the latest viral sensation.

Oct 28, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) in action during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are making viral news outside of the NFL or game of football in general. As the internet explodes around a new TikTok sensation from Tennessee, a former wide receiver is having his name tossed in the ring - even if she doesn't know who he is.

For those who haven't seen the viral video clip featuring Hailey Welch, a 21-year-old girl from Tennessee, who caught everyone's attention with a short TikTok interview outside of a Nashville bar, here's the scoop.

Welch became famous after an X-rated interview clip surfaced on social media of her responding to a question. Since then, she's been known as the "Hawk Tuah Girl." Her response sparked an immediate trend, which has since taken over all social media platforms with memes, headlines, and even a few parody songs.

How did a former Steelers wide receiver get involved? Well, during his first interview since the viral video, speaking with Barstool Sports' Brianna Lapaglia on the "Plan Bri Uncut" podcast, Welch was asked about some famous male celebrities. One of those names was former Steelers All-Pro Antonio Brown, who Welch did not know.

"Who's that," Welch responded when asked about Brown.

Lapaglia then adds that she believes Brown would post the video clip on X (formerly known as Twitter). This would follow a series of tweets over the last several months where Brown has made headlines for addressing celebrities in some criticized manner.

Brown saw the video clip of the interview and decided to respond, saying it was "cool" that Welch didn't know who he was.

Welch has already started making headlines within the sports world, being seen partying with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal. Now, she's in the NFL news cycle with another viral clip of her being asked about Brown.

NOAH STRACKBEIN

Noah is the Publisher for All Steelers, Inside the Panthers (InsideThePanthers.com) and Inside the Penguins (InsidethePenguins.com), and is the host of All Steelers Talk (YouTube.com/AllSteelersTalk). A Scranton native, Noah made his way to the Pittsburgh sports scene in 2017. Now, he's pretty much full-yinzer.

