Insider: Steelers Unsure of George Pickens Extension
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are trying to bring in another superstar wide receiver, according to multiple reports. But with names like Brandon Aiyuk and Courtland Sutton still not 100% available for a trade, the team is banking on George Pickens to lead the way this season.
Entering his third year in the NFL, Pickens gets a new veteran quarterback in Russell Wilson, and a new play-caller in Arthur Smith. The expectations are high for his 2024 campaign, and already, there's talk of his next contract with the Steelers. But what if they aren't certain just yet?
Steelers insider and Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ray Fittipaldo questioned the team's assumed outlook on Pickens. During his weekly chat, he said he's not sure that Pittsburgh is sold on Pickens getting another extension next offseason, which could be why they're looking at another big name receiver.
"I'd argue the Steelers still don't know if they should sign Pickens to a second contract. Based on his 2023 season I think that's a smart approach on their part," Fittipaldo answered when asked why the team would trade for Brandon Aiyuk if they have to pay Pickens. "There is more to being a No. 1 WR than making a couple of acrobatic catches and the occasional long TD catch. But I do agree with you on the trade part of this. I wouldn't give up a lot of draft capital and I wouldn't be influenced by the rocketing WR market. That's the big downside from not making a move at the draft. Jefferson signed his big deal after the draft so the contract for any of the top WRs you might acquire in a trade went up too."
Pickens added his first 1,000-yard season to his resume last year, finishing with 1,140 yards and five touchdowns. He had five 100-yard games during the seasons, including. 195-yard performance with two touchdowns against the Cincinnati Bengals.
If the Steelers aren't certain on Pickens being their long-term No.1 receiver, they'll need to add a big-name somewhat soon. Roman Wilson, a third-round rookie, appears to be in their future plans, but needs time to develop before becoming a starter. Calvin Austin, Van Jefferson and others like Scotty Miller and Quez Watkins are not viewed as WR1's.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more
- Former Steelers WR, Jason Kelce Exchange Blows
- Russell Wilson Toxic?
- Titans WR Named Candidate for Steelers
- Steelers Know Justin Fields' Next Contract?
- 49ers Make Things Complicated for Steelers