Steelers Coach is Dark Horse for Jets Job
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the biggest-named offensive coordinators in the NFL, and with a 9-3 record and a resurgence of offensive power, play-caller Arthur Smith is a hot name. While Pittsburgh would love to watch him stay around long-term, chances are, he's not going to. With 2025 around the corner, everyone is talking about Smith's future as a head coach.
After receiving a call from North Carolina about being considered for their opening, Smith's name has only gotten hotter. The play-caller told UNC that he wasn't interested in the position, but chances are, he'll have more offers stemming from NFL openings.
According to ESPN's Rich Cimini, that could include the New York Jets. Speaking on his podcast, Cimini named Smith as a dark horse candidate for New York's opening, which could include a year with Aaron Rodgers.
"Another name to watch. He might be a dark horse candidate. Arthur Smith. He's currently the Steelers offensive coordinator," Cimini said. "He was one of the runner-ups to [Robert] Salah in 2021. Wouldn't it be ironic if the Jets hired him because we all know that Salah wanted to hire Smith last offseason to come in and oversee the offense. ... But he's done a great job this year with Russel Wilson.
"And I get it, he was with Atlanta for three yeara and Smith was the definition of medeocre. He was 7-10 in all three seasons with the Falcons. But he does have head coaching experience. He is an offensive guy. And he's an interesting name."
Smith has also been linked to the Chicago Bears job, and will likely be considered for the New Orleans Saints and any other opening this offseason. Depending on where the Steelers stand in the playoffs, his options could be limited as other candidates are interviewing while Smith is coaching through a postseason run.
Still, the expectation is Smith will be back in the coaching mill and a name to watch on the market.
