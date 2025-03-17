Seahawks Sign Former Steelers WR
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steeler and special teams phenom Cody White has signed an extension with the Seattle Seahawks that will see White play in his third season with the team.
White will be a part of a team that has gone under significant change at the wide receiver position, losing Tyler Lockett as well as trading DK Metcalf to the Steelers organization. Jaxon Smith-Njigba now heads the relatively weak receiving room that also includes former Steelers undrafted free agent and quarterback prospect in John Rhys Plumlee.
White was originally signed as an undrafted free agent in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs, before getting waived during that offseason. He would then join the New York Giants for six days and the Denver Broncos for two weeks during the same offseason before signing to the Steelers practice squad in September of 2020.
White spent three seasons with the Steelers, making his NFL debut with the team in 2021, catching two passes for 17 yards in a 24-10 loss. He would spent two more seasons with the team before getting released by the Steelers organization with a hamstring injury.
The majority of White's playing time in the NFL has been as a gunner on special teams, but he stepped up in 2024 when Metcalf went down with an injury before Week 9's game. In that game against the Los Angeles Rams, White had two catches for 44 yards as well as blocking a punt in a 26-20 overtime loss.
With as weak of a room that the Seahawks look to have this coming season, it is possible White will be in a prime spot to get his reps in this coming season and be a regular contributor on the team.
