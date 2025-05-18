Steelers Get Asking Price for Saints Star WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers moved on from George Pickens, sending the wide receiver to the Dallas Cowboys. Now, they're reportedly interested in a deal with the New Orleans Saints to replace him, and have gotten the asking price for star Chris Olave.
Olave is also just 24 years old, coming into the NFL during the same draft class as Pickens. Olave has posted two 1,000-yard seasons in three years, dealing with injuries last season. Now, entering the final year of his rookie contract before his fifth-year option, Pittsburgh is looking to add the star wideout.
According to Penn Live's Nick Farabaugh, the Steelers have made a call to the Saints for Olave, doing their "due diligence" on the wide receiver. New Orleans doesn't seem very interested in dealing the wideout this spring, but if they are, the trade price is now known.
"The trade cost for Olave would not be light, either. League sources had a consensus that it would take at least a day-two pick, likely a second-round pick, for the Saints to part ways with Olave before his fourth season, if they even considered trading him. Given the Saints have no reason or desire to move Olave, the cost is likely higher than that," Farabaugh writes.
The Steelers have three third-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft after trading Pickens, but only have one second rounder. They will also be interested in moving up to land a quarterback high in the first round, meaning they will need assets heading into next offseason.
Two day two picks may be out of reach for Pittsburgh, but it's still early. The team has shown interest and may continue to as the offseason progresses. Last year, they pursued Brandon Aiyuk from the San Francisco 49ers right up until the end of training camp. If they have their sights on Olave, there may be nothing stopping them from doing the same with him.
