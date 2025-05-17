Dak Prescott Reacts to Steelers WR Trade
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers cut ties with former wide receiver George Pickens when they sent him to the Dallas Cowboys in a trade following the NFL Draft that landed the Steelers a third round pick for the 2026 NFL Draft as well as having them engage in a Day 3 pick swap for the same draft.
Pickens had a tumultuous time with the team that was marked with constant media spite, on field issues related to his work ethic and off-field issues.
Now, it seems that Pickens is off to a completely different start in his new setup with the Cowboys. In an appearance on 96.7 The Ticket, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott took some time out of his appearance to talk about the new addition to the receiving room, how he feels about it and how the team will look moving forward.
“You turn on the tape, you see a guy that can catch the football,” Prescott said. “You put the football anywhere in his vicinity, very strong hands. More than a 50/50 catcher. He thinks it’s his ball when it’s in the air. I’m excited for him. I know we needed some help at that position.”
Now, it is entirely possible that this is just standard positive nonsense that most quarterbacks would say about guys they have to actively interact with on the field, but with Pickens it feels different.
There wasn't this sort of connection between Pickens and the field generals with the Steelers, and that was part of what led to his ultimate move away from the team. Now in a different situation, Pickens seems to have made a good first impression. Whether or not that impression is true is entirely up to the actions Pickens will take as the season nears closer.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!