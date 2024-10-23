Aaron Rodgers Grants Steelers CB Beanie Bishop's Wish
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr. had a huge hand in the team's Week 7 victory over the New York Jets with two interceptions of Aaron Rodgers, the first pair of his career, though he didn't come away completely satisfied.
During his postgame press conference, Bishop told reporters that he wanted Rodgers to sign both of the footballs, though he couldn't accomplish that goal during the scramble on the field once the contest concluded.
"We didn't have a silver Sharpie after the game," Bishop said. "But I don't know where he went after the game. It was just so hectic."
While Bishop's wishes represented a bit of a leap of faith considering the outcome of the game, it appears that they will be granted after all.
In his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers was a good sport and stated that he would find a way to satisfy Bishop's request.
"Yea, I can do that," Rodgers said.
Bishop's first takeaway off Rodgers came with just over a minute left in the first half. He didn't log any return yards on the pick, though he did set up the Steelers' offense for what became a touchdown-scoring drive from their own 46-yard line.
His second interception occurred immediately after Pittsburgh took a 16-15 lead on a Chris Boswell field goal during its first drive of the third quarter. Rodgers hit Garrett Wilson in the hands on the throw, though the receiver failed to secure the ball while Bishop pounced. He looked destined to take it to the house before Davante Adams came through with a leaping tackle that downed him at New York's 1-yard line.
Bishop, who was an undrafted free agent, has emerged as quite the find for the Steelers. The 24-year-old has started two contests for the team while almost exclusively operating out of the slot, where he's improved week over week while looking like a key piece of Pittsburgh's future.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!