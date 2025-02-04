Andy Reid Showing Mike Tomlin Path Out of Steelers
Despite some outside pressure, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin isn't going anywhere this offseason following a five-game losing streak to end the 2024 campaign.
His hold on the job is about as loose as it's been throughout his 18-year tenure with the Steelers, however, and simply making the playoffs or finishing with a non-losing record in 2025 may no longer be a suitable outcome.
Though there are some that believe Tomlin's overstayed his welcome, he'd land with another franchise immediately upon being let go by Pittsburgh. He's one of the most accomplished head coaches in recent memory, holding an overall record of 183-107-2 while making the playoffs 12 times and winning Super Bowl XLIII over the Arizona Cardinals in 2008.
For those reasons, Rich Eisen likened his potential career path to that of Andy Reid. He was let go by the Philadelphia Eagles after 2012 before latching on with the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the subsequent season and leading the team to three Super Bowl victories, with a chance at a fourth overall and third in a row when he takes on his former employer this weekend.
"It is, in my estimation, the personification of a road map that's placed in front of Mike Tomlin to say, 'Do you want to find your next spot out of the state of Pennsylvania to continue on your path?'" Eisen said on the Overreaction Monday podcast. "Because, take a look at this guy."
Reid, much like Tomlin, found plenty of success early on in his head coaching career. Just 41-years-old entering the 1999 campaign, his first in Philadelphia, the Eagles put up double-digit win totals in six of his first eight seasons at the helm. They also won at least one playoff game in each instance, including a run to Super Bowl XXXIX in 2004, where they lost to the New England Patriots.
Philadelphia would make it back to the NFC Championship Game under Reid in 2008, though a combined 12-20 record between 2011 and 2012 was the last straw that led to his dismissal.
Now 66-years-old, he has compiled a 143-53 record across 12 years in Kansas City and is a shoo-in for the Pro Football Hall of Fame upon his retirement.
Tomlin's situation would be eerily familiar should he leave the Steelers, and there's a blueprint to be followed now that Reid has set the standard.
