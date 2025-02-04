Steelers Land Bengals Newest Star in Re-Draft
The results from the Pittsburgh Steelers' 2024 rookie class were largely positive, at least from those who were healthy, but how would things change in a redraft?
ESPN tackled that exact concept, going through the first two rounds and retroactively projecting how each team would approach the NFL Draft with oodles of new information at their disposal.
Pittsburgh selected Washington offensive tackle Troy Fautanu with their first-round pick at No. 20 overall. The 24-year-old sprained his MCL during the preseason opener against the Houston Texans before dislocating his kneecap in practice ahead of the team's Week 3 bout with the Los Angeles Chargers, limiting him to just one regular season game and 55 snaps on the year.
He was on the board when the Steelers were on the clock in the do-over, though Brooke Pryor opted to take fellow tackle Amarius Mims instead, a Georgia product who originally went No. 18 to the Cincinnati Bengals.
"The Steelers could consider keeping Fautanu in this spot, but he's tough to evaluate after he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2," Pryor wrote. "Mims also battled through injuries, but he had a solid season and was especially key in pass-blocking situations. Drafting Mims could've allowed the Steelers to move Broderick Jones to the left side and insert Mims at right tackle."
Mims started 13 contests for Cincinnati this past year at right tackle, allowing 33 pressures and four sacks, according to Pro Football Focus.
Fautanu, on the other hand, slid all the way down to the New England Patriots at the top of the second round at No. 34 overall.
Pittsburgh's actual second-round pick at No. 51 was Zach Frazier, who developed into one of the league's best centers after starting 15 games and ceding just 12 pressures while also imposing his will as a run blocker.
He went No. 31 to the San Francisco 49ers, meaning Pryor had to pivot and go with defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro, who was the Atlanta Falcons' choice at No. 35 out of Clemson in the real draft.
"With Frazier long gone in this scenario, the Steelers could get good value by reloading the defensive line with Orhorhoro," Pryor wrote. "Though Cam Heyward had one of his best seasons, the 35-year-old is in the twilight of his career, and the cupboard behind him is getting bare. Orhorhoro missed a chunk of his rookie season while on injured reserve (ankle), but his versatility and upside make him a great fit."
Orhorhoro appeared in just eight games as a rookie, which was a byproduct of him being a healthy inactive to begin the year while also sustaining an ankle injury in Week 8 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
When he was on the field, the 23-year-old logged 11 tackles and six pressures across 147 defensive snaps.
Neither Payton Wilson nor Mason McCormick, each of whom received significant playing time and impressed, were chosen in the redraft.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!