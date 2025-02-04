Steelers Land Two Ohio State Stars in Latest Mock Draft
PITTSBURGH -- With the offseason mostly in full swing, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been involved in a plethora of rumors involving offseason moves to improve the team.
With the Steelers playing in a tough division, they have to compete with the best in the league in order to eke out a playoff spot.
With the bulk of the senior and upperclassmen "bowl games" coming to close, the Steelers can have more clarity on who will project well to the next level.
ESPN's Matt Miller has the Steelers selecting two players from the Ohio State Buckeyes, both part of the 2025 College Football Playoff winning squad.
In Miller's mock draft, the Steelers select wide receiver Emeka Egbuka at No. 21 as well as selecting running back Quinshon Judkins at No. 52.
"Egbuka does it all as a slant-route king." Miller wrote. "He is a heck of a punt returner and one of the best blocking wide receivers, too. He doesn't flash elite speed or size at 6-foot and 203 pounds, but he's a smart route runner with solid hands (a drop rate of just 2.8%) and an all-out effort on every snap. He caught 81 passes for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns this past season."
Egbuka is a needed addition to a Steelers team that was unable to put much together from a receiving standpoint throughout the entire season.
Judkins would be a good addition due to back Najee Harris entering free agency.
"Najee Harris is set to hit free agency, and his return to Pittsburgh is far from guaranteed." Miller wrote. "Judkins would be an ideal replacement. He has the downhill power of Harris but better speed to rip off the chunk plays missing from the Steelers' offense, as evidenced by his 28 runs of 10 or more yards."
Both would be welcome additions, but the selection of two players from the same team seems to be unlikely.
