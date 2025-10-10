Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger Reveals (Eventual) Hall of Fame Presenter
With Pittsburgh Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger essentially a lock to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the near future, he already has a good idea of who will introduce him in Canton, Ohio.
"I probably would have picked my college football coach, Coach [Terry] Hoeppner, who passed away," Roethlisberger said on his "Footbahlin" podcast. "Only problem is he probably would've gotten too fired up, but he would've went way over time. He would've just said, 'I don't care what's going on. I'm gonna keep talking about Ben.'
"Probably my agent Ryan [Tollner], just because we're super close. He's been with me since day one, and he's one of my dear friends."
Roethlisberger's Connection to Hoeppner and Tollner
Roethlisberger was not a high-profile recruit coming out of Findlay High School in Findlay, Ohio, largely due to the fact that he had not played quarterback until his senior year, instead lining up at wide receiver beforehand.
He ended up committing to Miami (OH), where Hoeppner had been the linebackers coach from 1986 through 1992 and then the associate head coach from 1993 to 1998 before becoming the head coach in 1999.
Roethlisberger became the starter in 2001 and threw for a combined 6,343 yards, 47 touchdowns and 24 interceptions over his first two seasons in that role while the RedHawks went 14-10.
He became a star during his final year with the program in 2003, however, racking up 4,486 yards and 35 touchdowns while finishing ninth in Heisman Trophy voting as Miami (OH) went 13-1. The team reached as high as No. 10 in the AP poll that season, tying a school record.
Roethlisberger would go on to be selected with the No. 11 overall pick by the Steelers in the 2004 NFL Draft, and Hoeppner became the head coach at Indiana in 2005 before passing away in 2007.
Tollner became Roethlisberger's agent right out of college and was the first big-name client that he signed. The two worked together throughout the latter's career and remain good friends to this day, as Roethlisberger noted.
Roethlisberger's HOF Case
Though nothing is absolutely certain, Roethlisberger essentially already has a spot reserved in the Hall of Fame for when he is first eligible in 2027.
A six-time Pro Bowler, Roethlisberger led the Steelers to two Super Bowls (XL, XLIII) while ranking fifth all-time in passing yards (64,088), seventh in completions (5,440) and eighth in passing touchdowns (418).
