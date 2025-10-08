Steelers Host Former First-Round LB
After Ja'Whaun Bentley and Jon Rhattigan departed their practice squad, the Pittsburgh Steelers have continued to seek out replacements for the two veteran linebackers.
Alongside signing Jacoby Windmon, the Steelers hosted former first-round pick Isaiah Simmons for a workout at their South Side facility as they prepare to face the Cleveland Browns in Week 6, per multiple reports.
Simmons' Prior Experience
Simmons spent his entire collegiate career at Clemson, which began with a redshirt year in 2016, during which he appeared in one game and recorded a single tackle. Over the following three seasons, he helped the program win a national title (2018) while posting 237 tackles, 9.5 sacks and four interceptions while being named an All-American in 2019.
Lauded for his athleticism and versatility on defense, Simmons ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash to go alongside a 39-inch vertical at the NFL Scouting Combine in 2020.
The Arizona Cardinals selected him with the No. 8 overall pick in that year's draft, but he never quite lived up to the hype for them. After logging 258 tackles, 7.5 sacks and four interceptions for the team through the 2022 season, Simmons was traded to the New York Giants ahead of the 2023 campaign.
He would end up appearing in a total of 34 contests for the Giants through 2024, racking up 71 tackles and an interception in the process, before signing with the Green Bay Packers back in April.
Simmons was released after not making their initial 53-man roster, however, and has remained a free agent ever since.
Simmons' Potential Fit in Pittsburgh
Simmons has been used as an edge rusher, off-ball linebacker, safety and slot defender throughout his career, further showcasing just how versatile he is.
The 27-year-old has also logged 563 special teams reps throughout his career, and he spent a majority of his snaps (86) from the slot with the Giants as opposed to in the box (73) or up front on the defensive line (10) last season, per Pro Football Focus.
If Pittsburgh were to go forward and sign Simmons, he could theoretically provide depth at a number of different positions while also helping out on special teams.
Though he hasn't fulfilled the expectations placed on him when he first entered the league, he could still provide value to the Steelers should he eventually join the team.
