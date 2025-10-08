Steelers DB Picks Between T.J. Watt, Myles Garrett
The debate of who's the better pass rusher between T.J. Watt and Myles Garrett has raged on for nearly a decade since the two players were selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Juan Thornhill has offered his opinion on that conversation due to his unique perspective on the topic.
Thornhill's Connection to Watt and Garrett
Thornhill, who began his career with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019, would later sign with the Cleveland Browns ahead of the 2023 campaign and spend two seasons as Garrett's teammate.
During that span, Garrett was a two-time first-team All-Pro and also won the AP Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2023 over Watt despite the fact that the latter had 19 sacks as opposed to the former's 14.
This past offseason, Thornhill switched sides and inked a one-year deal with the Steelers, meaning he is now patrolling the field with Watt on a weekly basis.
Thornhill Picks His Side
While appearing on teammate Cameron Heyward's "Not Just Football" podcast ahead of Pittsburgh's Week 6 matchup against the Browns, Thornhill gave props to both Garrett and Watt before ultimately declaring Watt as the better player among the two.
"I know this game is going to mean a lot to both of those guys," Thornhill said. "Cleveland, they're going to say Myles Garrett is the best player in the NFL. Pittsburgh, they're gonna say T.J. Watt is the best guy in the NFL. For those guys, I think there's a little bit of a rivalry going on between them two.
"Myles is a hell of a player, he's a guy that's going to be that's going to be tough to stop. Hopefully our offense got the tools there, ready for that, and then the same on the other side. T.J. is just a guy you got to stay away from. I've never seen a guy like him. He can be doing absolutely nothing and then somehow the ball finds a way to him. He's always in the right spot in the right time. I'm going with T.J."
Comparing Watt & Garrett
Garrett came into the NFL with more fanfare than Watt as the No. 1 overall pick, and while the pair's stats and accolades closely mirror one another, the latter has accomplished a tad bit more thus far throughout their respective careers.
Both players are four-time first-team All Pros, but Watt has earned seven Pro Bowl nods to Garrett's six. Additionally, Watt has tallied 111 sacks to Garrett's 106.5.
Garrett and Watt both signed extensions this past offseason, with the former setting a new record for non-quarterbacks at four years, $160 million before the latter beat his average annual value with a three-year, $123 million pact. Micah Parsons would eventually top both of them with a four-year, $188 agreement that he agreed to upon being traded from the Dallas Cowboys to the Green Bay Packers late August.
There's certainly been a clash of titans, so to speak, between Watt and Garrett, and it'll be on full display once again at Acrisure Stadium in Week 6.
