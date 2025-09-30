Steelers WR Shares Promising Update on Calvin Austin
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III was slow to get up and exit the field during the team’s Week 4 victory after catching a normal-enough looking pass in the second half. The routine play turned out to be an upper-body injury took him out of the game and required further evaluation at a nearby hospital before flying back with the team.
Despite the scary moment, the Steelers wide receiver may not miss as much time as initially feared. Austin was believed to miss a few weeks and possibly several games due to the shoulder injury, but one of his teammates may have squashed that. Veteran receiver Ben Skowronek spoke to reporters and was asked about the team’s number two wideout. According to the Pittsburgh Post Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo, Benny Skow heard that Austin might not be out as long as some think.
“From what I hear,” he said. “He won’t be out too long.”
All Good
Skowronek’s comments reinforce an earlier update that came from Austin himself. While the team was traveling back to Pittsburgh, the fourth-year receiver shared a message via his own social media. Taking to his X account, he updated Steelers Nation with an encouraging message.
”Great Dub in Dublin!” He wrote. “I’m all good Steelers Nation, appreciate the messages and concern!”
Now, Austin wasn’t making any claims or statements about his injury prognosis or timetable for his return, but it was an encouraging sign. Couple that with Skowronek’s update via Fittipaldo, and things are sounding like good news for the Steelers wide receiver and their offense.
That’s the best case scenario for the Steelers, who have seen a considerable leap from Austin in his first year with an elevated role. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was building trust in the talented pass-catcher, targeting him 17 times over the first four contests and connecting on 10 passes. Austin hauled in 139 receiving yards on those receptions with two touchdowns, including a long of 30 yards.
The trust was also evident in crucial moments. The two linked up for a game-winning touchdown pass in Week 3 against the New England Patriots, and it felt like the coming out party for Austin in the Steelers offense.
Which is why the Steelers are desperate to have Austin back as soon as possible. The depth at the position is already thin, and unless they acquire another player outside the organization, there will be even fewer options at the Steelers’ disposal. Coming out of their bye week with a 3-1 record and a lead in the AFC North divisional race, the team hopes that Skowronek’s insights prove true for their number two wide receiver.
