Steelers Can't Bench Nick Herbig Now
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers defense awakened in Week 3 against the New England Patriots recording multiple turnovers and showing glimmers of the elite group they projected to be. They followed that up with another multiple turnovers effort against the Minnesota Vikings.
The Steelers defense is trending upwards, but no one’s rise has been faster than outside linebacker Nick Herbig. In the absence of usual starter Alex Highsmith opposite T.J. Watt, the third-year edge rusher has filled in admirably. So much so, that the Steelers have to seriously consider keeping Herbig in as the primary right edge rusher when Highsmith returns.
Athletic Explosion
The 24-year-old Herbig is a premier athlete, and he’s figuring out how to use it with more and more consistency. The past two games, he's recorded 7 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble.
What he continues to demonstrate, regardless of the play, is his athleticism and agility are key advantages that opposing offenses struggle with. His 1.5 sacks against the Vikings were the result of his ability to get low and out maneuver offensive tackles.
And when he’s not pass-rushing, his athleticism is what fuels his pursuit of the ball-carrier. While there’s some room to grow regarding how consistently he sets the edge on running plays, he’s always the first one in if the runner escapes the first wave of defense.
Blueprint to Follow
The Steelers are hoping that Alex Highsmith returns to game action after their bye week. It would be a welcomed addition to the defensive lineup, but it shouldn’t mean less snaps for Herbig.
What it could possibly mean is that the Steelers will utilize a platoon on the right side edge. Highsmith shouldn’t have his spot erased from the lineup. He’s been a reliable player when healthy and the Steelers can use all of the help they can get to continue building on this momentum.
The Steelers have already shown that there is merit to working more than two players at a certain position. They’ve already done so with their middle linebacker group, finding a split between Cole Holcomb and Payton Wilson that’s been incredibly effective the past two games.
That could be what Mike Tomlin and Teryl Austin are dialing up coming out of the bye week. What Herbig has done on the field cannot be rewarded with less playing time. To do so would be making the defense worse for the time being just to make a veteran feel comfortable. If they are planning to work Highsmith in gradually and keep Herbig’s snap count up, it could work out better than expected. Otherwise, Herbig has to remain the starter opposite Watt on the Steelers’ edge.
