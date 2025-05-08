Steelers Blew Perfect Opportunity With George Pickens
Despite 2025 providing the Pittsburgh Steelers with as good of an opportunity as they've had in years at going all in and putting their necks on the line in hopes of winning a playoff game for the first time in nearly a decade, they've officially opted against doing so.
In a vacuum, the organization's trade of George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys as he enters the final season of his rookie contract isn't necessarily a bad move. The Steelers appear to be positioning themselves for a major splash at quarterback in next year's NFL Draft, which will be held in Pittsburgh, and sending the 23-year-old elsewhere netted them a 2026 third-round pick that could aid that pursuit.
In many ways though, the team feels directionless. If you're comfortable trading away Pickens, even when you have DK Metcalf, then why not do the same with T.J. Watt? He's also set to play on the final year of his deal and certainly isn't getting any younger at 30-years-old, so if their main focus is on landing assets that will hypothetically help build a contending group in 2027 or 2028 as opposed to 2025, then what's stopping them from acquiring a heap of premium picks for Watt?
For those reasons, however, the Steelers should have attempted to capitalize on a roster that is built to win now. While trading Watt after Pickens is already gone would make sense, the reality is that both should've remained on the team heading into this upcoming season.
Aaron Rodgers remains Pittsburgh's utmost priority at quarterback, and while he can still help the team contend, there's no guarantee he'll stick around in 2026 if he does sign with them or even be the same player by that point in time either.
Though Cameron Heyward is one of the NFL's best interior defensive linemen, evidenced by a first-team All-Pro nomination in 2024, he just turned 36-years-old and the clock is undeniably ticking on his career.
The Steelers signed Darius Slay as Joey Porter Jr.'s running mate at cornerback, and he's only locked up for a single season at 34-years-old. Jaylen Warren will reach unrestricted free agency next offseason, as will other valuable supplementary pieces in DeShon Elliot and Isaac Seumalo. Furthermore, the organization could save a boatload of money by trading or releasing Minkah Fitzpatrick and Patrick Queen around that same time.
It's smart to not have tunnel vision and even prioritize the future over the present, but this Steelers team was likely always going to look vastly different come 2026.
With established, talented veterans in Slay and potentially Rodgers on short-term contracts, aging stars like Heyward, and difference-makers such as Pickens and Watt on expiring agreements plus all of the other variables at play, Pittsburgh truly could've put a contending-level core together for the 2025 campaign.
That's not to say the Steelers won't compete this upcoming season, especially considering Pickens is the only domino to fall thus far, but the issue is more so about their direction.
There's still work to be done this offseason, and perhaps everything will come together harmoniously in the end. For now though, Pittsburgh has declined a perfect chance to pull out all the stops and push for a Super Bowl in a rapidly closing window before resetting and potentially rebuilding come next offseason.
