Insider Floats Possible WR for Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers could bring in a quality wide receiver option and appease Aaron Rodgers in one fell swoop as they look to replace George Pickens after trading him to the Dallas Cowboys.
As noted by Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer on Twitter, Rodgers was a strong advocate for Romeo Doubs during their time together with the Green Bay Packers.
The Packers selected Doubs in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Nevada, where he posted 3,322 yards and 26 touchdowns on 225 catches over 44 games.
Doubs and Rodgers only spent the former's rookie season together before the latter was dealt to the New York Jets in April 2023. That year, Doubs came away with 42 receptions for 425 yards and three touchdowns while playing alongside two other first-year receivers in second-round pick Christian Watson and seventh-rounder Samori Toure.
Even as the Packers brought 2023 second-round selection Jayden Reed and 2023 fifth-rounder Dontayvion Wicks into the fold, Doubs still found a way to make an impact for the team over the past two seasons.
Over that span, the 25-year-old finished with 105 receptions for 1,275 yards and 12 touchdowns in a total of 30 games.
Doubs dealt with significant concussion issues during the 2024 season, first missing four games after sustaining one against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12 before leaving with another during the Packers' Wild Card round bout vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.
After Green Bay landed Texas receiver Matthew Golden in the first round of this year's draft, Doubs may no longer have a defined role on the team.
When also taking into consideration that he was suspended for conduct detrimental to the team after skipping two days of practice last October, it wouldn't come as too much of a surprise if the Packers looked to trade him as he enters the final year of his rookie deal.
Rodgers has yet to sign with the Steelers, but because that outcome is expected in the future, acquiring Doubs as Pickens' replacement of sorts would make plenty of sense.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!