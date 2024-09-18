Steelers Bring In Extra Help for Penalties
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers found themselves in bad standings with the officials during last Sunday's week two defeat against the Denver Broncos. The Steelers were penalized 10 times in the 13-6 win — tied for the most punishment the black and gold took in a game since 2020.
After nine penalties in week one, the Steelers have the second most penalties accepted against them in the league — only Cleveland has more. The number of mistakes has caused head coach Mike Tomlin to pay his practice referees overtime in preparation for their home-opener.
"Those of you that normally follow us know that we normally bring in officials on Friday for practice," said Tomlin during Tuesday's weekly press conference. "We're bringing in officials on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday this week. I believe that's appropriate given our last outing, in that regard of not playing penalty-free."
Untimely penalties negating big plays have been the problematic theme through the first two weeks of the Steelers' season. In week one, edge rusher T.J. Watt had a strip sack negated by a wrongly called offsides penalty and another by an illegal hands-to-the-face penalty. In week two, 2023 first-round pick Broderick Jones was called for three holding penalties in his 11 snaps at right tackle in a single drive. One of those penalties offset a 51-yard George Pickens catch.
Pickens has had several large plays called back due to penalty. Also against the Broncos, wide receiver Van Jefferson got called for offensive pass interference for setting a pick that freed Pickens for a six-yard touchdown as the first half ended. That touchdown would have been the Steelers' second of the season.
Hopefully, with a more officiated practice week, the Steelers can clean up their act for their home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers employ quarterback Justin Herbert who has had over a dozen games with at least 47 pass attempts. But under new head coach Jim Harbaugh and former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who orchestrated the NFL's leading rushing attack at Baltimore with 175.2 yards-per-game on the ground, the Chargers are poised to focus on time-of-possession and running the ball — pillars similar to those of Steelers' football.
If the Steelers keep par with their penalty count a win against a similarly undefeated Chargers team could prove difficult.
