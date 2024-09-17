Steelers Re-Sign Former CB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing back one of their own, signing cornerback James Pierre to their practice squad, according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson.
According to Wilson, the signing will start on the practice squad but will come with an opportunity to contribute on special teams and make the 53-man roster "soon." The 28-year-old returns to Pittsburgh with a chance to revive his career as a player the team once viewed as one of their top special team performers.
Pierre spent four years with the Steelers, signing as an undrafted rookie in 2020 and making the team. He ended up playing 66 games, including six starts. While primarily a special teams contributor, Pierre finished his first stunt in Pittsburgh with 98 tackles and two interceptions.
The Steelers moved on from Pierre this offseason, looking to go with a younger group instead. Darius Rush, Cory Trice and Beanie Bishop all made the roster and first and second-year players, but the team is clearly looking for a bump in special teams ability with the signing of Pierre.
Pierre spent time with the Washington Commanders this summer but failed to make the 53-man roster.
The Steelers have elevated wide receiver Ben Skowronek the last two weeks to help on special teams, but with the former Los Angeles Rams special teams captain dealing with a shoulder injury, Pittsburgh is looking elsewhere.
Pierre was in Pittsburgh for a workout before signing. He'll join the team ahead of their Week 3 matchup with Los Angeles and could see playing time as early as this weekend.
