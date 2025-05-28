Steelers Hall of Famer Blasts Aaron Rodgers: 'Chew Bark'
Add Pittsburgh Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw to the list of individuals who are fed up with Aaron Rodgers.
During an interview on 103.7 The Buzz's Morning Mayhem on Tuesday, the Hall of Famer didn't mince words when voicing his objection towards the Steelers' pursuit of the four-time MVP while also appearing to make light of Rodgers' ayahuasca usage.
"That's a joke. That to me is just a joke," Bradshaw said. "What are you gonna do? Bring him in for one year, are you kidding me? That guy needs to stay in California. Go somewhere and chew on bark and whisper to the gods out there."
Bradshaw's disapproval of how the Steelers have handled the quarterback position in recent years didn't stop with Rodgers, however, as he also believes the organization mishandled Kenny Pickett's development after selecting him in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
“The Steelers drafted Kenny Pickett," Bradshaw said. "I liked Kenny Pickett. I liked him at Pitt; I know him; I know what he’s like. And when they got him to Pittsburgh, here’s what they didn’t do: They didn’t protect him.
“You throw a kid in there for two years, and you’ve got an offense that doesn’t fit and doesn’t work, and they can’t run because their offensive line’s not even good enough for a run-blocking team. And, therefore, they say Pickett was a failure. He wasn’t a failure, the Steelers were a failure.”
The Rodgers saga has raged on for almost three months at this point, and while Pittsburgh has profilled as his most likely landing spot for essentially that entire period, the two sides have yet to officially join forces.
As a result, the 41-year-old was not in the building as the Steelers kicked off OTAs this week. Instead, Mason Rudolph stepped in as QB1 whilst they remain in a holding pattern with Rodgers.
Patience has become threadbare for some around the league as they await word from him on what the next steps in his career will be, but Pittsburgh appears willing to remain patient for the time being as Rodgers' focus remains on his personal life.
The Steelers are hoping he can step in and bring a level of quarterback play to the team that they haven't seen since Ben Roethlisberger was in town, but it's anyone's best guess as to if or when that partnership comes to fruition.
