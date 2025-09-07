Steelers CB Injured vs. Jets
Another Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back sustained an injury during the team's Week 1 game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. went into the blue medical tent on Pittsburgh's sideline after the team's defense gave up an eight-play, 68-yard drive to New York that culminated in a rushing touchdown for Justin Fields, his first of the season, to put the Jets up 26-17 at the 3:46 mark of the third quarter.
The Steelers entered the game without a pair of key players on defense, as rookie defensive lineman Derrick Harmon (knee) and outside linebacker Nick Herbig (hamstring) were both ruled out.
Safety DeShon Elliott departed the contest during the first half with what was described as a knee injury. He was originally listed as doubtful to return before being ruled out for the remainder of the contest.
It's not currently clear what the nature of Porter Jr.'s ailment is or when exactly he suffered it. At the time of his injury, he had recorded one tackle on the day while logging a total of 44 snaps, per Pro Football Focus, and allowing two receptions for 19 yards on two targets in coverage.
If Porter Jr. is forced to miss time, Brandin Echols and James Pierre, the latter of whom was elevated from the Steelers' practice squad, will likely see an uptick in their reps alongside starters Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay Jr.
The 25-year-old served as Pittsburgh's No. 1 cornerback for the entire 2024 campaign while starting next to Donte Jackson on the boundary. Porter Jr. closed out the year with 70 tackles and an interception in 16 games while giving up 52 catches on 78 targets for 642 yards and a touchdown, per PFF.
A second-round pick out of Penn State in the 2023 NFL Draft, where he completed his collegiate caeeer with 114 tackles and an interception across 35 games, Porter logged 43 tackles and a pick in 11 games as a rookie. As a result, he finished fifth in AP Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.
