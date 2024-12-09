Steelers Made Right Call With George Pickens
PITTSBURGH -- It wasn't always pretty, and there was a bit of time at the beginning where everyone was worried about what was coming with this offense. But as the dust settled and the scoreboard hit zero with a 27-14 victory for the Steelers, it became very clear - they made the right call on George Pickens.
Pickens came into the weekend listed as questionable with a hamstring injury he suffered on the final day of practice. He was expected to play but was ruled out just before kickoff after testing the injury before the game. Afterward, head coach Mike Tomlin explained that it was to prevent a long-term injury, which was exactly how Pittsburgh should have been thinking.
"GP was listed as questionable. We didn't feel like he was going to be able to play the type of number of snaps we thought would be worth putting him in uniform for, to be quite honest with you. We didn't want a small problem to become a big problem. We put a helmet on Scotty Miller. Scotty made some plays for ys. Thankful for that," Tomlin said after the game.
It wasn't an easy call. And it certainly set off alarms about how big of drop the receiving core might suffer if Pickens does miss time. But that's why you pull him now. It's why they pulled him now. Because at the end of the day, the Steelers are in Week 14 facing a 3-9 Cleveland Browns team. In 11 days over the next three weeks, they'll face two playoff contenders with a shot to climb the AFC ladder and put an extended lead on the AFC North.
The Steelers aren't nearly as dangerous of a contender without Pickens. That's not a shock to anyone. So, while the superstar wide receiver does seem to be invincible at times, he's not superman. No one is.
The Steelers need him later more than they need him now. And with a 27-14 victory over Cleveland, they proved they made the right call playing it safe with Pickens' hamstring.
