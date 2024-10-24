Steelers Haven't Changed Plans for Beanie Bishop, Cam Sutton
PITTSBURGH -- Undrafted free agent defensive back Beanie Bishop showed out for the Pittsburgh Steelers in their primetime matchup against the New York Jets. With two interceptions on the day, Bishop showed why he earned All-American honors in college as well as a contract in the NFL.
That being said, it seems that the Steelers are still awaiting the return from suspension of Cameron Sutton, who Bishop is currently taking the snaps of.
Bishop has played well to open the season, totaling 20 tackles, 4 pass deflections and two interceptions across seven games and two starts.
According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, the Steelers are still waiting for Sutton's return to the position eagerly.
On an appearance on the WDVE morning show, Dulac broke down what the Steelers front office believes.
"The Steelers have been counting the weeks til Cam Sutton is eligible to come back because he is an established veteran player who knows what he's doing there," Dulac said. "And that is still the case. But man, what they got out of Beanie Bishop [Sunday] night [was impressive]".
Sutton is currently serving an eight-game suspension related to domestic violence allegations. He was released from the Detroit Lions in March due to the alleged incident and was signed to a one-year deal by the Steelers in June.
Sutton's first possible return will be against the Washington Commanders during Week 10 following the Steelers Week 9 bye week. With the matchup with the Commanders looking much tougher than it did going into the season, the Steelers will likely welcome the services of the veteran when he is able to return.
It is possible Bishop could take on non-nickelback roles when Sutton returns, but the Steelers still have one more game to play with him in the starting role.
